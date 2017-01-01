Let's make our community a Healthy and Happy
Suprayas is a registered Non-Governmental organization dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. We believe in the power of yoga to transform lives and the need to protect and preserve our natural environment.
Registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI, 1860 and 80G & 12A Certified
